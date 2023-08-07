Sandra Bullock Is Mourning The Loss Of Her Partner, Bryan Randall

Superstar Sandra Bullock is in mourning today after the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall. On August 7, Randall's family told People about the tragic loss that occurred over the weekend. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," their statement read. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

They went on to express their gratitude for those who helped with Randall's battle, saying, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Randall, who was a model and photographer, was just 57 years old at the time of his death. He met his partner, 59-year-old Bullock, back in 2015. Fans everywhere are offering their condolences to Randall's family, as well as Bullock and their children.

