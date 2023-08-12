Who Is Maralee Nichols?

When news broke that NBA star Tristan Thompson had fathered a child while he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, it seemed to seal the couple's fate. Part of the drama was captured on the hit E! reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Thompson, who shares two children with Khloe, welcomed his son with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, though it appears that the two have not exactly gotten off to a good start in their co-parenting.

Shortly after their son Theo was born, a messy legal battle between the two ensued. Nichols hurled several allegations at Thompson and confirmed that he impregnated her after his 30th birthday in March 2021. He was still dating Kardashian, though Nichols has maintained she had no idea he was in a relationship. Now that the two have established the paternity of Theo and agreed upon child support, things appear to be somewhat quiet between the parents, though many are still eager to know about the popular beauty.