Who Is Maralee Nichols?
When news broke that NBA star Tristan Thompson had fathered a child while he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, it seemed to seal the couple's fate. Part of the drama was captured on the hit E! reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Thompson, who shares two children with Khloe, welcomed his son with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, though it appears that the two have not exactly gotten off to a good start in their co-parenting.
Shortly after their son Theo was born, a messy legal battle between the two ensued. Nichols hurled several allegations at Thompson and confirmed that he impregnated her after his 30th birthday in March 2021. He was still dating Kardashian, though Nichols has maintained she had no idea he was in a relationship. Now that the two have established the paternity of Theo and agreed upon child support, things appear to be somewhat quiet between the parents, though many are still eager to know about the popular beauty.
Maralee Nichols is a fitness and lifestyle influencer
Before she was thrust into the news as the mother of Tristan Thompson's son, Maralee Nichols had made a name for herself in the fitness realm. Specifically, Nichols became a competitive bodybuilder. She competed in several muscle and bikini shows. This would eventually lead her to become a licensed personal trainer. The influencer currently uses her online platform to promote working out and a healthy lifestyle. Her Instagram has attracted over 260,000 followers who observe her workout routines, which incorporate yoga and various gym exercises.
In one post, Nichols detailed her postpartum journey. She explained that even during her pregnancy with her son Theo, she maintained healthy eating habits and remained active. In an Instagram post from February 2022, she wrote, "I worked out the majority of my pregnancy and ate healthy. I gained 30 lbs total. I definitely think my diet & staying active while pregnant contributed to me losing weight quickly and also breastfeeding."
In addition to her love for wellness, Nichols is also experienced in the field of real estate. After becoming an agent, she also obtained her brokerage license for multiple states. Though it seems that fitness is what she is most passionate about, Nichols has proven herself to be extremely career oriented.
Maralee Nichols sued Tristan Thompson for child support
Shortly after giving birth to her son, Theo, with Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols sought the court's help in having him support their child. She sued him for child support and claimed he tried hard to ensure she never uttered a word to anyone about their tryst. In court documents obtained by The Daily Mail in late 2021, the pro athlete offered Nichols $75,000 to have an abortion. Text messages between the two show that Thompson tried to force Nichols into terminating the pregnancy by claiming she would not receive much in child support, citing laws in Texas.
In a much sadder message, Thompson shared that he was not interested in their child's life if she went through with the birth. Ultimately, Nichols gave birth to Theo and established paternity in January 2022. Since then, Thompson has agreed to pay $9,500 in monthly support. Since her battle with the basketball star, Nichols appears to be enjoying mommy life. She often shares photos of Theo, though she carefully keeps his face concealed. Things may have soured between the former lovers, but Nichols is committed to inspiring others through fitness and raising her son.