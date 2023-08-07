Alicia Keys' Son Genesis Has A Sweet Bond With Taylor Swift

Move over, mom! I'm a Swiftie! Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's youngest son, Genesis Dean, has a sweet bond with superstar Taylor Swift. On August 6, Keys shared an Instagram post after taking her son to see Swift's sold-out "Eras" tour. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved," Keys wrote in the caption. "Genesis adores u," she added. Keys included a few candid moments that Swift has shared with Genesis, including the two backstage at her show where she planted a smooch on his cheek, as well as an interaction between the two at an awards show from years prior. Keys also included a short video of Genesis taking off a friendship bracelet he was wearing and giving it to Swift — a tradition that her fans have started thanks to a lyric in Swift's song, "You're on Your Own Kid," according to People magazine.

Aside from being able to go to the show — and get some love from Swift herself — Genesis was also given a hand-written note from the "Cruel Summer" singer, which Keys shared in a video on social media. "Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor," Swift wrote on her very own stationery. And Genesis' reaction was seriously the cutest.