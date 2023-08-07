Here's What We Know About Natalie Portman's Reported Split From Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have reportedly split up after being married for 11 years, per Us Weekly. The separation comes after French magazine "Voici" published an article in June 2023 that said Millepied had allegedly cheated on Portman, with Portman finding out about the affair in early March 2023. The affair was reportedly with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old French environmental activist, and it was said to be, according to People, "short-lived." Portman and Millepied were apparently trying to work things out after the news broke, with a source telling Us Weekly that Portman was "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust."
If Portman's wearing of her wedding ring was any signal, it seems like they were trying to keep their marriage going at first. A few days after news of an alleged affair came out, Portman was serving up summer vibes in a floral outfit at the French Open and wearing her wedding ring. But fast forward a couple of months, and Portman was seen without her wedding ring at an event in Australia on August 4, 2023, which also happened to be the couple's 11th anniversary.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied got married
Any wedding ring holds a lot of sentiment, but in the case of Natalie Portman's ring, Benjamin Millepied helped the jeweler design it, making sure to use recycled platinum and conflict-free diamonds, according to People. The two met on the set of "Black Swan," which Portman starred in and Millepied choreographed — Portman's performance as a New York City ballerina earned her the 2011 Best Actress Oscar. In a conversation with Hoda Kotb for a SiriusXM Town Hall, Portman referred to falling for Millepied on the set as he taught her to dance as "definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful." Millepied purportedly ended his relationship with professional dancer Isabella Boylston to be with Portman.
Portman and Millepied got married in Big Sur, California in 2012, and they have two children together, Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born in 2017. As a sign of how far things seem to have fallen for the couple, for their anniversary last year, Portman posted to Instagram with a picture of the two of them holding hands with the caption, "Ten years today [...] and it keeps getting better ... " Hopefully they can work together as successful co-parents in the aftermath of their relationship ending.