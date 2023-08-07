Here's What We Know About Natalie Portman's Reported Split From Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have reportedly split up after being married for 11 years, per Us Weekly. The separation comes after French magazine "Voici" published an article in June 2023 that said Millepied had allegedly cheated on Portman, with Portman finding out about the affair in early March 2023. The affair was reportedly with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old French environmental activist, and it was said to be, according to People, "short-lived." Portman and Millepied were apparently trying to work things out after the news broke, with a source telling Us Weekly that Portman was "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust."

If Portman's wearing of her wedding ring was any signal, it seems like they were trying to keep their marriage going at first. A few days after news of an alleged affair came out, Portman was serving up summer vibes in a floral outfit at the French Open and wearing her wedding ring. But fast forward a couple of months, and Portman was seen without her wedding ring at an event in Australia on August 4, 2023, which also happened to be the couple's 11th anniversary.