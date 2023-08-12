How Ainsley Earhardt Once Hinted At Her Romance With Sean Hannity

Who would have thought that out of all the television celebrities, it would be news anchors making headlines with their behind-the-scenes love affairs? Thankfully, not all of them are as scandalous as others, like Fox News regulars Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity. The pair first sparked dating rumors in 2019 that were confirmed in 2023 courtesy of the Daily Mail after both of them had separated from their former spouses.

In the interim, Earhardt coyly hinted that the rumors were true. Back in 2021, both Fox stars were on their regularly scheduled program when one of their colleagues, Brian Kilmeade, tried to force Hannity's hand. Whether knowingly or unknowingly, Kilmeade attempted to confirm or deny the couple's dating rumors by asking Hannity if he had a favorite out of the three "Fox & Friends" anchors.

Earhardt swooped in with a sly smile and told Kilmeade, "Yes, he does." Hannity wouldn't be bested, though. Not letting his boyish grin get the best of him during the surprise moment, he laughed it off and said it was "for sure" one of two hosts, either Steve Doocy or Earhardt, to which the set erupted in laughter.