Filming Chandler And Monica's Wedding On Friends Was Far From A Fairytale For Matthew Perry

For several seasons, "Friends" viewers waited for the iconic moment when Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) would finally tie the knot. The couple had danced around their attraction to one another and later carried on a secret relationship before finally announcing to their friends that they were in love. Eventually, the duo made it down the aisle in an episode that was full of emotion and ended with a huge cliffhanger about Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) being pregnant. However, while the episode was iconic for the series, filming the wedding scenes was anything but a fairytale for Perry, who later told The New York Times that was immediately taken to a rehab center to be treated for addiction issues after filming the scenes.

Over the years, Perry has been open about his struggle with addiction, revealing that he abused substances such as alcohol and painkillers throughout his time on "Friends." After releasing a memoir ominously titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry recalled that time in his life, revealing why the episode surrounding Monica and Chandler's wedding will forever be burned into his memory as one of the most conflicting times in his life due to the fact that his career was successful, but his personal life was in shambles.