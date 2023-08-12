The Story Behind Chip Gaines' Flirtation With Martha Stewart

It's easy to forget that A-list celebrities are just like us. Sure, they walk red carpets and work in front of a camera, but they also share in average life activities. This is also true regarding celebrity crushes. Like the general public, who gets starstruck when seeing stars, celebs too can fangirl over each other.

While some celebs keep calm under the excitement, others are vocal upon meeting their idols. For instance, in an interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Chip and Joanna Gaines of the Magnolia empire and show "Fixer Upper" spoke about meeting some of their favorite celebrities at the 2019 Time 100 party. Something you might not have known about Chip and Joanna is that they're big Martha Stewart fans. "I flirted with Martha in an aggressive — very real way," Chip said about his encounter with her at the party. While their interaction makes for an interesting anecdote, details got more juicy once Stewart revealed her opposing side to the story.