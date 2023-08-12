Why Troye Sivan Is So Afraid Of Hurting Taylor Swift

Although Troye Sivan gained popularity for his role in "The Idol," he's been around for quite some time. The Aussie pop star started as a YouTuber and went on to become an actor and singer-songwriter. While Sivan appeared in several films prior to heading to the small screen, he got his big Hollywood break with "Three Months," and the film featured several references to Taylor Swift, a close friend and inspiration of his.

Their friendship started when Sivan released his first EP, "Wild," in 2015, and Swift tweeted her support, saying, "GO @troyesivan WILD IS STUNNING AND AWESOME, (YES CAPS LOCK IS NECESSARY HERE.) #EPgoals." So, imagine his joy when he finally got to meet her. Speaking to InStyle, Sivan shared that he had seen Swift around town but hadn't managed to pluck up the courage to strike up a conversation. But her tweet gave him the confidence he needed.

The singer revealed, "I met her at the GLAAD Awards and thanked her. She said that everything had felt really authentic and genuine so far, and that's something I strive for. If anything, I took that as a push to keep going." Over the years, Sivan has gushed about Swift's songwriting ability and expressed his desire to write a song with her multiple times. Given his tremendous love and admiration for Swift, it's unsurprising that he wanted to ensure she was okay with all the references and jokes in "Three Months," so he reached out to give her a heads up in advance.