Is Kim Raver Returning To Grey's Anatomy For Season 20?

Kim Raver, an established small-screen actor, has graced some of the most popular and successful series on TV. She began her journey in theater and worked her way up to land guest-starring roles on shows like "Law and Order" and "Spin City." Her breakthrough came with another NBC series called "Third Watch," which she starred in from 1999 until 2005. However, it was her portrayal of the conflicted CTU agent Audrey Raines in the series "24" that brought her immense recognition in the industry. Following her three-season stint as Agent Raines, Raver secured more prominent roles, including a spot alongside Brooke Shields and Lindsay Price on "Lipstick Jungle."

After "Lipstick Jungle" was canceled in 2009, Raver found a new home on the popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," where she once again showcased her impressive talents to a wider television audience. She joined the show as Teddy Altman and was a series regular from Season 6 until Season 8. She came back in Season 14 as a guest star and has since become a persistent presence on the show. Raver also directed an episode during the show's nineteenth season.

Based on Raver's history with the series alone, it's inevitable that she's very open to returning. In an interview with TV Insider in March 2023, the actor confirmed that her character will be a regular in Season 20 of the longtime-running show. It seems like she also has no intention of leaving the medical drama anytime soon.