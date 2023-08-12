Why Jake Borelli Loves Filming Grey's Anatomy

Jake Borelli is a rising star in the entertainment industry. From an average suburban life growing up in Ohio to making a name for himself in Hollywood, his journey to fame has been nothing short of impressive. Borelli has been an integral part of the acclaimed medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" on ABC, where he brilliantly embodies the role of Dr. Levi Schmitt.

Debuting in Season 14, Borelli's character quickly garnered a devoted fan following as one of the fresh-faced interns joining the ranks of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Then, throughout Season 15, viewers were even more captivated by Dr. Schmitt's groundbreaking storyline that featured the show's first-ever romantic kiss between two male doctors, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the series.

Only true "Grey's Anatomy" fans know that for Borelli, stepping onto the set of the series is not just a job but an exhilarating experience that fuels his passion for the craft of acting. Aside from the fame the show has brought him, Borelli loves filming the show because he resonates with his character. In an interview with Pride, he explained, "It's really mirrored a lot of my life. He and I have walked hand in hand through a lot of big life moments."