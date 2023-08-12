Why Jake Borelli Loves Filming Grey's Anatomy
Jake Borelli is a rising star in the entertainment industry. From an average suburban life growing up in Ohio to making a name for himself in Hollywood, his journey to fame has been nothing short of impressive. Borelli has been an integral part of the acclaimed medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" on ABC, where he brilliantly embodies the role of Dr. Levi Schmitt.
Debuting in Season 14, Borelli's character quickly garnered a devoted fan following as one of the fresh-faced interns joining the ranks of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Then, throughout Season 15, viewers were even more captivated by Dr. Schmitt's groundbreaking storyline that featured the show's first-ever romantic kiss between two male doctors, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ representation in the series.
Only true "Grey's Anatomy" fans know that for Borelli, stepping onto the set of the series is not just a job but an exhilarating experience that fuels his passion for the craft of acting. Aside from the fame the show has brought him, Borelli loves filming the show because he resonates with his character. In an interview with Pride, he explained, "It's really mirrored a lot of my life. He and I have walked hand in hand through a lot of big life moments."
Navigating Dr. Levi Schmitt's sexuality
The hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," created by Shonda Rhimes, has connected with audiences for well over a decade now, and being a part of such an iconic show has been helpful for Jake Borelli. Portraying Dr. Levi Schmitt has allowed him to delve into the depths of his character, exploring the complexities and growth of a young doctor navigating the intricacies of the medical profession and personal relationships. Borelli further said to Pride, "The first few seasons dealing with his queerness and coming out was super fun. [It was] super exciting to talk about a queer story that's rooted in pride and self acceptance. I've really been able to do a lot with this character."
While his family and friends have known his sexuality, Borelli admitted that he sought the guidance of his parents before he decided to finally come out to the public. He told EW, "My dad said, 'When you have a truth about yourself and you finally have the courage to speak up and share that truth, a weight gets lifted. I knew in that moment this is the right thing to do. This is bigger than me."
In November 2018, right after the airing of the sixth episode of Season 15, in which Levi comes out, the actor gathered the courage to be open about his sexuality and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
Coming out changed Jake Borelli's life
"As a gay guy myself, tonight's episode was so special to me," Jake Borelli wrote in his IG post."This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I'm able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey's Anatomy."
After coming out, Borelli's told the International Business Times that he felt a sense of relief. He shared that some people have approached him on the street to tell him that his decision to come out mattered to them, saying, "I didn't think it would affect people the way it did, and I knew it certainly affected me in a very intense way."
Since then, Borelli has had the opportunity to portray another LGBTQ+ character in Freeform's 2020 romcom "The Thing About Harry." The film was written by Peter Paige and Joshua Senter, with Paige also directing. It revolves around Sam (Borelli), a young gay man who reunites with his former high school bully, Harry (Niko Terho), in adulthood. Unexpectedly, they become friends and eventually fall in love. Although the film tackles romance between two men, the "Grey's Anatomy" star was adamant that it's generally about love, which makes it stand out. "This is a movie anyone can relate to. We're not really talking about the things that a lot of queer content does, like coming out and overcoming shame," he explained to TV Line.