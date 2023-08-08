Kate Middleton Reportedly Takes On The Role As Mediator To Reunite Harry And William

It's no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for years and, sadly, their rift only seems to be growing. The brothers were once extremely close, but ever since Meghan Markle came into the picture, things have been strained between them. There have been all kinds of rumors about why the two haven't been getting along, but the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he and William were on "different paths" during his infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. Now, there is reportedly one person who is doing the most to get the band back together — and it's the Princess of Wales.

In an interview with the Daily Express US, royal author Robert Jobson credited Kate Middleton with doing a terrific job with her efforts to unify her husband and his brother. "I'm not sure how much dialogue there is with William and Harry, at the moment, I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine," Jobson said. This isn't the first time that the princess has been credited with trying to make things right, either.

At Prince Philip's funeral, for example, onlookers noticed Kate appearing to facilitate a conversation between the warring brothers. "She was often the peacemaker, or tried to be the peacemaker, with Harry," author Valentine Low informed the New York Post. But now, Kate faces even more challenges in her supposed quest to unite the family.