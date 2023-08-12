The Sister Wives Conflicts Kody Brown Seemingly Dramatized For TLC

Reality television needs to have a healthy dose of drama for the genre to make sense, and TLC's "Sister Wives" is no stranger to this with 17 seasons under its belt. The show has been following the polygamist Brown clan since 2010, and the plural family has had quite a few conflicts in front of the cameras. While we will probably never know if any of them were real, just slightly dramatized, or completely blown out of proportion, one thing is for sure — reality fans can't get enough of the Browns.

Kody Brown, the family's husband and father, has been through a lot as the eyes of the world gawked at him. Three of his original four wives have decided to end their marriages, and now the polygamist is left with only one wife, Robyn Brown. The family had many quarrels before the breakups went down, but now, with the dynamic between everyone changing completely, the show needs to go on, and so does the drama.

From blaming everybody else but himself for everything he possibly can to not talking to his children for disobeying his strict COVID-19 protocols he doesn't follow himself, Kody is a perplexing reality star who knows how to deliver a storyline.