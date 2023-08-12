Details About Jennifer Garner And Judy Greer's Longstanding Friendship

Fans of the 2004 romcom "13 Going On 30" will know Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer as on-screen frenemies in the roles of Jenna Rink and Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman. While they might've had a love-hate relationship on the big screen, the two actors are actually good friends in their real lives.

Followers of the two received a glimpse into this friendship in July of 2023 when Garner took to Instagram to honor Greer's birthday. The post features a photo of the friends sitting next to one another and smiling into the camera with a caption that reads, "Twenty years with my JG. I sure am proud to be your friend. Happy birthday, @missjudygreer."

With such a longstanding friendship, supporters of the two "13 Going On 30" stars are likely itching for insight into the rom-com duo's heartwarming relationship.