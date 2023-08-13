The Stunning Transformation Of Jena Malone

Debbie Malone had been working as a cashier at a casino owned by Edward Berge's parents, and he had been a general manager at the time of their affair. She became pregnant with Jena Malone, but because he was already married with kids, Edward decided not to be a part of his daughter's life when she was born in November 1984. As he told Daily Mail, "[Debbie] found out she was pregnant almost straight away and told me. It was a bit of a shock and, naturally, wasn't very good for my marriage. My wife got pregnant around that time too ... I was a bit of a scoundrel but I'm grateful for what happened because Debbie and I ended up with a beautiful daughter."

Malone's father took her on a couple of trips in her younger years, but mounting debts got to Berge, and he fled in 1990. Despite her father's absence, Malone was still raised by two loving parents. As she told The Daily Beast, it was Debbie and her girlfriend who brought her up. "They were lovers. I had two moms, and it was awesome. Double the pleasure! The more love you have as a child, the better," she said. Malone reconnected with her father when she was 15 and according to Berge, they have a much better relationship now.