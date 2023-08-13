Who Is Claim To Fame's Hugo?
Episode 7 of ABC's "Claim to Fame," which premiered on August 7, 2023, saw the lovable Hugo stepping up to take a shot at identifying the celebrity relative of game-dominating Chris. Unfortunately, the guess that his fellow contestant is related to Elton John, something the entire house was dead-set on after the episode's challenge, was incorrect.
As a result, Hugo's secret connection was revealed, and the easy-going player was tasked with saying goodbye to his fellow teammates. Even though many audience members had Hugo's relationship pegged since early episodes, the confirmation of his identity gives avid viewers a chance to look back on all the clues that led up to this moment.
Plus, we also get the opportunity to take a look at his connection to a pretty presidential celebrity, something he talked about in his tear-jerking farewell speech. With this in mind, here's everything we know about Hugo from "Claim to Fame."
Who is Hugo's celebrity relative?
"Claim to Fame" culminated episode 7 with the revelation that Hugo is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. While most of the contestants had theorized that the easy-going himbo was related to a president, they weren't all certain that it was Carter. So, what are the clues that pointed to this celebrity relationship?
For starters, Hugo revealed in the first episode that, regarding his two truths and lie entries, he was fibbing about his celebrity relative being an athlete, something most of the players estimated on their own. At-home audiences also heard Hugo share that his secret celeb was formerly one of the most powerful men in the world, which led many to theorize about a presidential or political connection.
Contestant Jane (aka Jada Star), who was eliminated in episode 3 after also incorrectly guessing Chris's celebrity relative, speculated that someone was related to Jimmy Carter after seeing a donkey, the symbol of the democratic party, placed atop some peanuts, which Carter's family was known for farming. This theorizing was confirmed when Chris pulled Hugo's wine clue in episode 4, which the contestants eventually figured read as "Commander-and-Chief known for farming nuts."
What did Hugo have to say about his granddad?
While episode 7's celebrity reveal wasn't a surprise to all "Claim to Fame" viewers, it was unexpectedly moving to hear Hugo talk about his grandfather. In fact, many of the remaining contestants were brought to tears listening to their housemate's farewell speech. "He's an amazing grandpa, honestly. I love him so much. I call him 'Papa,'" Hugo shared when asked by the host about his celebrity connection.
"He led America and my family very well. I stand for everything he stands for. He believes in equality for everyone, regardless of race, class, gender, anything. He's just an amazing person. I aspire to be like him one day." The "Claim to Fame" contestant also revealed that his grandfather has recently started receiving home hospice care amid health issues, something he followed up about in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Although Hugo shares that the former President is pretty sick, he explains he still constantly uses his brain and is surrounded by family. "It's been harder and harder to see him. My mom spends a lot of her time with him ... So it's really family oriented. I haven't been seeing him as much recently, but he knows that I love him and we're supporting him through this time."