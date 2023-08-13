Who Is Claim To Fame's Hugo?

Episode 7 of ABC's "Claim to Fame," which premiered on August 7, 2023, saw the lovable Hugo stepping up to take a shot at identifying the celebrity relative of game-dominating Chris. Unfortunately, the guess that his fellow contestant is related to Elton John, something the entire house was dead-set on after the episode's challenge, was incorrect.

As a result, Hugo's secret connection was revealed, and the easy-going player was tasked with saying goodbye to his fellow teammates. Even though many audience members had Hugo's relationship pegged since early episodes, the confirmation of his identity gives avid viewers a chance to look back on all the clues that led up to this moment.

Plus, we also get the opportunity to take a look at his connection to a pretty presidential celebrity, something he talked about in his tear-jerking farewell speech. With this in mind, here's everything we know about Hugo from "Claim to Fame."