Signs Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Are Headed Back To The Political Scene

When Donald Trump announced that he was running for president a third time in November 2022, he did it from Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Florida that he referred to as the "Winter White House" when he was president. His speech lasted over an hour, and the crowd included his wife Melania Trump, Barron Trump, and Jared Kushner. Notably absent was Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump. That seems to continue the trend of Ivanka distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House. But are there perhaps signs that she, and Kushner, might be heading back into the political scene?

While Ivanka wasn't next to her husband at her father's Mar-a-Lago 2024 presidential announcement, she was there with him and her father for a screening of "The Sound of Freedom" at the Trump golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey in July 2023 in a signal of her public support of her father. And behind the scenes, the couple has also been making appearances at Trump campaign meetings, which could be a sign that the two are ready to get back into politics.