Tragic Details About Collin Gosselin

The following article mentions child abuse allegations and mental health struggles.

For 10 years, viewers got an inside look at Collin Gosselin and his seven other siblings' lives. TLC's popular reality TV show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" was a huge hit, but one might argue that all the on-screen drama eventually seeped into the Gosselin family's real life, with devastating consequences. Collin and Hannah Gosselin went on to live with their dad, Jon Gosselin, while the four other sextuplets and the twins stayed with their mother, Kate Gosselin. Collin's parents divorced in 2009 after a decade together, and one could argue that this is when things started going really south for the family.

Collin has been living life away from his mother since 2018, and while many have hoped that the family would find peace and make up at some point, that seems less likely in the wake of their episode of the Vice docuseries "Dark Side of the 2000s." In it, Collin, Hannah, and Jon opened up about what went on behind the scenes all those years ago. According to sources, their estranged siblings were not impressed. "They don't want the attention or the fame," an insider told Us Weekly, adding, "This is embarrassing for them."

Collin appears to have had a tumultuous childhood, and he blames the family's reality show for some of it. As he said in the documentary, "At the end of the day, none of us decided to be on TV, we didn't get the choice, it was our parent's decision."