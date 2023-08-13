What Happened To Kisstixx After Shark Tank?

Utah native Dallas Robinson was a high school student when he came up with Kisstixx. Per Shopify, Robinson was looking for a lip balm to heal his dry lips but could not find a product he was satisfied with, so came up with his own. Kisstixx is a lip balm duo that came in two different flavors. Interestingly, the two flavors became amplified when mixed through kissing and, thus, were primarily designed for couples. Robinson became serious about this unique business idea when he was studying business management at Utah Valley University (UVU) and later brought on his friend and fellow UVU student, Mike Buonomo, into the fold.

According to The Daily Universe, Kisstixx was officially founded in June 2010. Robinson and Buonomo subsequently developed sets in flavors that included Fire & Ice, Peaches & Cream, and more. Robinson explained to Shopify that his parents gave him a $5,000 loan to launch Kisstixx and that he and Buonomo sold security systems to keep Kisstixx afloat. That's when the pair decided to go on a casting call for "Shark Tank."

Kisstixx was ultimately featured on season 3, episode 7 of the show. In the March 2012 episode, Robinson and Buonomo asked Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O'Leary to test out their Fire & Ice set. Corcoran and O'Leary proceed to share an awkward kiss that had O'Leary proclaiming that the lip balm was, in his words, tasty. But did this mean he and Corcoran were in?