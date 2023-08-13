Meet Law & Order Star Sam Waterston's 4 Children

District Attorney Jack McCoy hardly needs any introduction, spearheading New York's fictional courtroom for 16 seasons in the original series of "Law & Order." Equally as iconic is actor Sam Waterston, who portrays him. Perhaps the most recognizable face from the show's lengthy history, Waterston has been acting for almost six decades, which includes his years on "Law and Order" and the 2021 reboot. However, Waterston's time on the show was initially supposed to be short.

In fact, he was only supposed to appear in one season. Luckily, his portrayal resonated so much that Waterston soon became a fixture of the hit drama. While fans of "Law and Order" have become familiar with Waterston's alter ego over the years, they might be less knowledgeable about the man behind the icon. For instance, Waterston has four children.

His eldest son, James, is from his first marriage, while his other three children (Elisabeth, Katherine, and Graham) are from his second marriage. Their father frequently let them be on set with him during their childhood. Perhaps this exposure to the entertainment world is what inspired all four siblings to pursue a career in Hollywood.