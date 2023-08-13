Hallmark's Danica McKellar Had A Brief Encounter With Her Hollywood Crush When She Was Just A Kid

Danica McKellar rose to fame with her role in "The Wonder Years" when she was just a kid and went on to star in some of Hallmark's most successful movies. Other than her impressive acting career, McKellar is a mathematician with a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and a bestselling author devoted to making math more interesting to young girls.

Despite her intellectual appetite and presence in the entertainment industry, she wasn't immune to a Hollywood crush when she was younger, as no kid is. However, in a twist of fate, McKellar's dream came true, as she once ran into the actor she fangirled over in private. With the moment engrained in her memory, the beloved Hallmark star went on to get lucky with yet another celebrity crush.

This time around, it wasn't an accidental encounter, as the boy was her colleague and her "Wonder Years" character's love interest. Not only did he like her back, but McKellar actually had her first real-life kiss with him too.