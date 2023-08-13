Who Are Irina Shayk's Most Famous Ex-Boyfriends?
Irina Shayk, hailing from Russia, garnered global recognition in 2007 after she secured an exclusive contract as the ambassador for Intimissimi lingerie. The world has seen Shayk's stunning transformation to become one of the most sought-after supermodels. With her objectively outstanding appearance and unwavering commitment to her profession, it comes as no surprise that she has achieved substantial triumphs in the world of modeling over the years.
For more than a decade, the Russian supermodel has consistently made headlines due to her bold choices on the red carpet, ventures into unconventional and daring modeling gigs, and her high-profile connections in the celebrity dating realm. As of August 2023, Shayk's name has been associated with football player Tom Brady following his separation from fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen. This might have triggered the public to wonder who were the famous celebrities she dated. Shayk has gained notoriety for her highly publicized romantic involvements and her dating history spans a wide spectrum, encompassing athletes, musicians, actors, and figures from the fashion industry.
Nevertheless, her history of dating celebrities dates back to 2007 when she was romantically involved with Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon. However, among her most widely known relationships were with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and her long-time romance with "A Star is Born" actor Bradley Cooper. She has even been linked to Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.
Shayk's celebrity boyfriends through the years
Irina Shayk's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo began in 2010 after they met at a photoshoot for Armani Exchange. Their connection was evident on-set, leading them to start dating within the same year. During this period, Shayk was an emerging model, whereas Ronaldo has already established himself as a prominent figure in soccer, showcasing his talents at Real Madrid. However, their five-year romance came to an end in January 2015. "After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end," Ronaldo told The Associated Press (via ESPN). It was reported that the reason they broke up was because the Russian supermodel reportedly did not get along with the footballer's mother.
Shortly after, Shayk began dating Bradley Cooper. Back then, they were considered one of Hollywood's hottest pairs, however, they were also one of the most discreet lovers. The speculation around Cooper and Shayk's romantic involvement started after they were seen together at the Broadway show "Finding Neverland" in April 2015. Although there had been numerous sightings of the couple, they only made their relationship public through a red carpet debut in March 2016. Still, they have remained very private but it was confirmed that they welcomed their daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. Despite rumors of an engagement, they parted ways in June 2019.
Shayk was then reported to be dating Kanye West in June 2021, but they only dated for a few months.
Shayk's relationship with Tom Brady
In July 2023, TMZ reported that Irina Shayk spent the night at Tom Brady's home. The retired NFL icon and the model were seen together at Brady's residence in Los Angeles, as documented in images obtained by the celebrity and entertainment news site. It was obvious that they were having fun, with moments of gentle caresses and shared laughter. Sources revealed that the spark of romantic interest between the two started in May when they both attended the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.
However, they were already acquaintances long before that. "Tom and Irina have run in the same circle for a while and have always gotten along great," an insider disclosed to Entertainment Tonight. The source also shared that their interactions led to a positive connection, as they really bonded at the wedding. During the said event, reports emerged that Shayk and other models displayed particular attention to the newly single Brady. An unnamed source claimed to Page Six, "She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him."
At this point, the romance is still relatively new, although insiders suggest that Brady saw a potential in their relationship and it could turn into something more serious. A source told Daily Mail, "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting." The insider further added that Brady is serious about getting together with Shayk.