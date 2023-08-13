Who Are Irina Shayk's Most Famous Ex-Boyfriends?

Irina Shayk, hailing from Russia, garnered global recognition in 2007 after she secured an exclusive contract as the ambassador for Intimissimi lingerie. The world has seen Shayk's stunning transformation to become one of the most sought-after supermodels. With her objectively outstanding appearance and unwavering commitment to her profession, it comes as no surprise that she has achieved substantial triumphs in the world of modeling over the years.

For more than a decade, the Russian supermodel has consistently made headlines due to her bold choices on the red carpet, ventures into unconventional and daring modeling gigs, and her high-profile connections in the celebrity dating realm. As of August 2023, Shayk's name has been associated with football player Tom Brady following his separation from fellow supermodel Gisele Bündchen. This might have triggered the public to wonder who were the famous celebrities she dated. Shayk has gained notoriety for her highly publicized romantic involvements and her dating history spans a wide spectrum, encompassing athletes, musicians, actors, and figures from the fashion industry.

Nevertheless, her history of dating celebrities dates back to 2007 when she was romantically involved with Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon. However, among her most widely known relationships were with soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and her long-time romance with "A Star is Born" actor Bradley Cooper. She has even been linked to Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.