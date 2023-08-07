The Stunning Transformation Of Irina Shayk

When Shayk was young, her father bought a car — a very rare luxury for people who lived in her village. He sold the vehicle intending to use the money to purchase a new house and send his daughters to college, but those plans were dashed when the family was robbed at gunpoint. Shayk was 6 years old. "I opened the door and three guys wearing masks came in, and they were pointing a gun to my head," the supermodel recalled to Vogue, fighting back tears.

"They were like, 'Where is your father? We know you have money in the house.' My first reaction was, don't talk," Shayk said. "I didn't tell them my father was taking a shower. Then they broke the bathroom door and there was a huge fight. ... One was pointing a gun to my head, and the two others were fighting with my father," she recounted. Ultimately her father was able to escape and run for help, which spooked the robbers enough that they fled the house. Shayk said the family later realized it was her father's best friend who told the robbers of the money in their home because he was the only person outside of the family who knew her father sold the car. She said that to this day, she's hesitant to trust others and keeps her inner circle small because of the mental and emotional impact of the incident.