His Highness No More? Prince Harry Loses His Title On Official Royal Website

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made headlines when they declared they were stepping back from royal duties. As a result, Buckingham Palace issued a statement of what Harry and Meghan could no longer do, including going by HRH titles. Although Harry and Meghan adhered to this criterion, public use of Harry's HRH title has occasionally popped up, like at a 2021 Kensington Palace display of Princess Diana's wedding dress.

While Meghan's HRH title was promptly removed from the royal family's official website, Harry's has been removed only recently. On August 4, Express reported that Harry's HRH title appeared twice on the site, despite the palace stipulation that he longer use this title. A few days later, Express noted the site was updated, eliminating the duke's HRH titles.

Harry's HRH title was one of many items on the site awaiting revision. There were also multiple instances of King Charles being referred to as the Prince of Wales, Prince William's title since September 9, 2022, the day after Queen Elizabeth's II's death. However, revising the website is no small job. "The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson informed The Telegraph. "Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete."