5 Best & Worst Celeb Looks From New York Fashion Week 2023

Quinta Brunson attended her first fashion week during New York's 2023 fall/winter exhibition, and despite being new to the haute couture scene, her outfits made her look like a fashion week mainstay. One ensemble was especially stunning — the "Abbott Elementary" actor's chic all-black look for the Christian Siriano show.

Brunson and her stylist, Bryon Javar, chose a strapless gown with a fitted silhouette and an ankle-length hem. The neckline of the dress featured two inverted Vs with a severe, plunging cut down the chest. A delicate, sparking silver chain held the bodice together, giving the gown a subtle hint of glitz. The glamour was intensified in Brunson's accessories, which included a tilted boater hat, slim cat-eye sunglasses, large pearl drop-style earrings, finger bands including a black flower cocktail ring, and some silver bangles. The actor also wore sheer black tights and dramatic pointed-toe pumps, achieving a timeless look with modern, sultry flair.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Brunson explained that being invited to the fashion event was about more than just the clothing. "I think most people know I'm a very short girl, 4-foot-11, and as a short girl you rule yourself out of things like Fashion Week, or fashion in general," she said. "So it's really cool to be invited and part of me feels like I have a civic duty now to show up for the small girls at the things I get invited to."