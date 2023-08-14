5 Best & Worst Celeb Looks From New York Fashion Week 2023
Style savants around the globe love fashion week, and many take place in the world's most prominent locations each year. New York Fashion Week happens not just once every year, but twice. Fashion houses debut their fall/winter collections in the Big Apple each February, and they preview their spring/summer designs every September. While fashionistas across the planet eagerly await the latest drops from the world's leading luxury labels, they also buzz with anticipation over which celebrities will be in attendance and what they'll be wearing during one of the foremost fashion events in existence.
In 2023, megastars like Queen Latifah, Lindsay Lohan, and Quinta Brunson stepped out for New York Fashion Week, but not all of their ensembles cemented them as style icons. While many celebrities wore stunning, surprising, and memorable looks, many others debuted outfits that were confusing, chaotic, and simply missed the mark. Some unexpected stars embodied peak fashion with their chic looks, while some equally shocking celebrities fell flat with the worst ensembles of the week-long event.
Best: Quinta Brunson's sleek all-black ensemble
Quinta Brunson attended her first fashion week during New York's 2023 fall/winter exhibition, and despite being new to the haute couture scene, her outfits made her look like a fashion week mainstay. One ensemble was especially stunning — the "Abbott Elementary" actor's chic all-black look for the Christian Siriano show.
Brunson and her stylist, Bryon Javar, chose a strapless gown with a fitted silhouette and an ankle-length hem. The neckline of the dress featured two inverted Vs with a severe, plunging cut down the chest. A delicate, sparking silver chain held the bodice together, giving the gown a subtle hint of glitz. The glamour was intensified in Brunson's accessories, which included a tilted boater hat, slim cat-eye sunglasses, large pearl drop-style earrings, finger bands including a black flower cocktail ring, and some silver bangles. The actor also wore sheer black tights and dramatic pointed-toe pumps, achieving a timeless look with modern, sultry flair.
During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Brunson explained that being invited to the fashion event was about more than just the clothing. "I think most people know I'm a very short girl, 4-foot-11, and as a short girl you rule yourself out of things like Fashion Week, or fashion in general," she said. "So it's really cool to be invited and part of me feels like I have a civic duty now to show up for the small girls at the things I get invited to."
Worst: Julia Fox's campy poodle dress
Julia Fox is known for her outrageous outfits, and she showed up to New York Fashion Week with one of her strangest looks to date. On the final day of the event, the "Uncut Gems" actor donned a tight strapless dress with a straight neckline and ankle-length hem. The hot pink number was embellished with sparkling sequins throughout, but the main focal point was the gigantic cartoon poodle situated between her bust and knees. The white dog was fabricated from fluffy faux fur and a shorter fuzzy material. The pooch featured big blue eyes with winged eyeliner and pink eyeshadow, as well as pink bows on its ears.
Fox finished the loud look with a towering pair of white platform heels, complete with crisscrossing straps atop the foot. The actor didn't wear any other accessories — she certainly didn't need them considering how much was already going on with the dress — but she did wear her eyebrows bleached and bare for the occasion.
Best: Lea Michele's bridal-inspired lace jumpsuit
Lea Michele attended Michael Kors' runway show during New York Fashion Week, and she wore a gorgeous bridal-inspired ensemble by the esteemed designer for the occasion. The "Glee" alum stepped out in a semi-sheer, ivory-colored lace jumpsuit that featured spaghetti straps, a sloping scoop neckline, modest cutouts at the sides of her waist, fitted pants that flared into a wide-legged silhouette at her calves, and a paillette-embellished floral pattern throughout the delicate garment. Michele topped the ethereal, feminine jumpsuit with an oversized white blazer, which added a masculine vibe to the look due to the larger fit and structured shoulders of the jacket.
The contrasting pieces created an interesting dichotomy in the actor's look, offering a chic example of how to successfully blend women's fashion and menswear garments. For accessories, the Broadway star chose chunky silver earrings, vintage-style tortoise-print aviator sunglasses, white platform sandals, and a darling white lunch pail-style handbag.
Worst: Suki Waterhouse's sheer color-blocked ensemble
For Tory Burch's runway show during New York Fashion Week, Suki Waterhouse combined several trends in a look that's admittedly not one of our favorites the "Daisy Jones and The Six" star has worn. Waterhouse embraced the sheer shirt and bra combo that's frequently worn by celebrities, opting for a black top with three-quarter-length sleeves. Underneath the scoop-necked see-through shirt, the actor donned a sparkly silver bralette.
Waterhouse also incorporated the color-blocking trend into her fashion week ensemble. She chose a high-waisted maxi skirt with a ruched dark brown top section that transitioned to floaty, tangerine-colored sheer material from the top of her thighs down to her ankles. Additionally, the "Good Looking" singer wore a satiny, army green trench coat and yellow and white color-blocked heels with a pointed toe. Waterhouse went sans jewelry for the occasion, only accessorizing with a white patent leather handbag with purple velvet sides and silver hardware.
Best: Lana Condor's chocolate and cream look
Lana Condor was a timeless beauty in her feminine ensemble at Tory Burch's New York City fashion show. The "To All the Boys I Loved Before" star channeled the demure yet kittenish vibe of Audrey Hepburn with her chocolate and cream-colored look, which included a wool mini dress and matching coat. The rich brown top layer featured large opalescent buttons and an asymmetrically-cut hem, which created a peek-a-boo effect with the straight-cut edge of the frock underneath. The actor added a cream-colored silk ascot to the look, loosely tied at the neck, which played beautifully off the ivory tones in the coat's buttons.
Condor accessorized with a creamy quilted Tory Burch saddle bag, which featured a chunky gold chain strap. She finished the captivating look with a pair of sheer black tights, black patent leather platform pumps, a chic cocktail ring and two slimmer shimmering finger bands, and a pair of sparkling earrings.
Worst: Brie Larson's 1980s prom-inspired dress
While Brie Larson's 1980s prom-inspired fashion week look would be fantastic for a period film reminiscent of John Hughes' iconic movies, it feels a little too cheesily retro to work in real life. For the Rodarte show, the "Captain Marvel" star wore a black velvet dress with a knee-length hem. The light-catching fabric was ruched down the bodice, gathered at the center where three large magenta-colored velvet rosettes were stitched to the garment. Larson accessorized with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, which helped the ensemble look a tad more grown-up but also added a confusing businesswoman vibe that didn't work with the dress.
The style theme for the celebrity guests in attendance skewed vintage, but other stars executed the aesthetic more fashionably than Larson. For example, Alexa Chung stunned in a vivid green slip dress with ivory lace detailing and black latex boots; Rachel Zoe was fierce in a black leather jumpsuit and a white faux fur coat; and Maddie Ziegler was lovely in a retro-meets-modern silk slip dress with a jewel-toned floral pattern and billowing off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves.
Best: Lindsay Lohan's monochromatic copper moment
Joining Quinta Brunson for Christian Siriano's runway show, Lindsay Lohan was a copper-clad goddess in her New York Fashion Week ensemble. The auburn-haired actor donned a two-piece satin set that threw shades of bronze, peach, copper, and rust depending on where the light hit the radiant material. Lohan's loose-fitting look included a high-necked, cape-style top with draping sleeves that billowed down her sides. Her wide-legged trousers featured a pressed pleat down the center of each leg, which gave the baggy pants added shape and dimension.
The "Mean Girls" icon led with her monochromatic hair and makeup as her accessories for the fashion week look — her copper tresses were styled in a voluminous blowout and her soft glam incorporated peach and orange tones. Lohan also wore a strand of diamonds in each ear as well as a few bracelets on both wrists, keeping the accessories minimal while adding a bit more glamour to the alluring look.
Worst: Bella Thorne's saucy star-shaped number
Bella Thorne attended New York Fashion Week, making a risqué appearance at the Christian Cowan show. The former child star went with a white halter-style gown with a floor-length hem for the occasion. The saucy number featured a star-shaped bodice with a large midriff cutout and smaller cutouts at her sides that exposed the edges of her breasts. The low neckline and string ties at Thorne's neck left her décolletage bare, and her shoulders and upper arms were naked as well. The fitted skirt flared ever so slightly around the actor's feet, and the gown was embellished with iridescent sequins throughout the material.
Thorne accessorized with black latex gloves that extended just past her elbows, a diamond-encrusted watch and silver bracelets fastened atop her opera gloves, large sparkling statement earrings, and strappy silver heels. For a portion of the evening, the actor also wore a Bratz doll-esque hot pink jacket that was trimmed in shaggy faux fur. While the look is definitely sexy, it doesn't feel elegant and refined like similar looks from other celebrities, such as Kate Hudson's halter bandeau bra and slit skirt look for the Michael Kors show.
Best: Emma Roberts' classic ensemble with a sultry twist
At Kate Spade's runway show during New York Fashion Week, Emma Roberts nailed the visible lingerie trend while exuding modern Audrey Hepburn vibes similar to Lana Condor's best look of the week. The "American Horror Story" star donned a semi-sheer black long-sleeve shirt with a wide scoop neck, and beneath the top, she wore a triangular black bra. Roberts' pretty ensemble gave a nod to the poodle skirt era with her black and white polka dot A-line skirt, which was high-waisted with an ankle-length hem. She finished off the classic look with black leather heeled loafers, a rectangular black Kate Spade handbag, and a simple silver ring.
During an interview with Marie Claire, Roberts spoke fondly of the fashion brand, opining, "Kate Spade just makes clothes that make people happy." The "We're the Millers" star added, "I love polka dots, so I'm happy to see all the dots in [Kate Spade's Fall 2023] collection. Kate Spade always does a good polka-dot moment."
Worst: Queen Latifah's multi-print winter look
Queen Latifah's outfit for the Thom Browne runway show during New York Fashion Week had a lot going on. While certain pieces of the look weren't bad on their own, all together they created an overwhelmingly busy ensemble. The multi-hyphenate entertainer donned a grayscale puffer coat featuring a whale and ship ocean motif and a mid-calf hem. Beneath the winter jacket, the "Girls Trip" actor wore a white dress shirt and a gray and white plaid tie, as well as gray and white graphic print socks and color-blocked heeled oxford shoes.
Latifah accessorized with a large gray and white plaid luggage tote and a tall gray cossack-style shearling hat, looking like she was ready to go on a ski trip to Siberia. The rapper also wore a mid-sized pair of silver hoops in her ears for a hint of feminine bling in the mostly masculine-feeling, pattern-heavy ensemble. While we love a successful pattern-clashing moment, the prints in Latifah's look aren't harmoniously complimenting each other — they're battling for dominance.