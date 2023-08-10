What Happened To Pashion Footwear After Shark Tank?

Many women are told that beauty is pain -– especially when it comes to footwear. The real reason women wear heels is complicated. While some rock their pumps to add an extra oomph to their outfit, there are also societal expectations for women to wear heels at formal events. The issue is that heels are notoriously uncomfortable. Well, young entrepreneur Haley Pavone created a solution to this problem. Pashion Footwear introduces the revolutionary concept of detachable heels, which allow wearers to convert their favorite pair of pumps into comfy flats.

In 2021, Pashion Footwear arrived on Season 12 of "Shark Tank." In her pitch, Pavone explained that she invented the shoe while she was just a sophomore in college. After winning a series of business competitions, she got to work patenting her unique design and founded the company in 2019 (per Shark Tank Blog). At the time of filming, Pashion Footwear had an impressive portfolio: 30 patents and over $2.5 million in funding. Additionally, they grossed $500,000 in sales (via Shark Tank Recap).

With such a successful business already, Pavone and Pashion Footwear already seemed to be in a good place. However, the business hopeful explained that return profits in the footwear industry are tricky. With only $250,000 left in the bank, her company would barely last through the year without a major investment (per Shark Tank Recap). So, all she needed was just one Shark's help keeping her innovative company afloat.