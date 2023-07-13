What Happened To Boot Illusions After Shark Tank?

Imagine your go-to high heels also being your go-to boots. Not only would they transform from pumps to booties, but knee-high and thigh-high boots too. Andrew Goodrum and Queenie Davis made this dream a reality with their company, Boot Illusions. These entrepreneurs created shoe covers that turn heels into boots. One pair of stilettos could double as autumn's favorite footwear in endless heights and patterns.

The co-founders each invested $40,000 into Boot Illusions to start the company. They then turned to "Shark Tank," hoping to garner $100k to get their business into the production phase. The tank attracts many convertible footwear products. Shark Tank alum JesKa Shoe Company had interchangeable heels, and Pashion Footwear's shoes turned from heels to flats instantly.

When Goodrum and Davis pitched on Season 3, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban were Sharks on the panel. Luckily for the entrepreneurs, more than one wealthy investor wanted in on Boot Illusions.