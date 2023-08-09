Who Is Whitney Thore's 'Secret Sister'? MBFFL Season 10 Teases Life-Changing Revelations

"We are meeting my dad's long-lost daughter for the first time," Whitney Way Thore says in the trailer, sounding excited as she, Hunter Thore, and Glenn Thore drive up to Angie's house. Viewers only get a glimpse of the back of Angie's head, but the trailer does tease a baby photo of her.

Unfortunately, the new season boasts more than family reunions. Whitney's mother, Babs Thore, passed away in December 2022 from a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The trailer shows snippets of her funeral and of the Thores dealing with the loss of their matriarch. Glenn is beside himself, and Whitney and Hunter try to figure out how to help him.

"It's like he's, just, you know — lost," Whitney tells Hunter in a clip from the show. "He said, 'I don't want to do anything without your mother.'" This prompts the siblings to make Glenn a bucket list, so he can try fun, exciting new things and keep his spirits up. Some of those activities include getting a tattoo and indoor skydiving. Although some people have wondered if "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" is real or scripted, the new season is sure to be an entertaining, hopefully heartwarming one.