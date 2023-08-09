We Can't Stop Watching Finn Put 'Little Puke' Liam In His Place On The Bold And The Beautiful

Once Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) marriage to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) crumbled after he witnessed her kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," the next step was obvious. It was only a matter of time before Liam attempted to waffle back to his ex-wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam kissed Steffy twice after seeing Hope with Thomas; once in Italy and again at her home back in Los Angeles. He'd already crossed the line, but at the time, Steffy put him in his place and made it clear that it wouldn't be tolerated.

However, just when Steffy made the rules, Liam changed the game when he caught Dr. Finn (Tanner Novaln) in a precarious position. After spending months trying to put Finn's birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in prison to end her reign of terror, she was released on a technicality. Once Sheila was set free by the judge, Finn shared an unexpected moment of tenderness and an embrace with her that Liam was all too willing to record to show Steffy.

Amid the emotional chaos of this moment, Finn took Liam and Steffy's daughter, Kelly to the beach, but tragedy almost struck. With his back turned away, she almost drowned, but Sheila appeared out of nowhere to pull her from the water. After learning of this, Steffy realized she couldn't trust Finn anymore and removed herself and the kids from their home. This caused Finn to confront Liam in his office, calling him a "little puke," which was hilarious and long overdue.