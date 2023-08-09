We Can't Stop Watching Finn Put 'Little Puke' Liam In His Place On The Bold And The Beautiful
Once Liam Spencer's (Scott Clifton) marriage to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) crumbled after he witnessed her kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," the next step was obvious. It was only a matter of time before Liam attempted to waffle back to his ex-wife, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam kissed Steffy twice after seeing Hope with Thomas; once in Italy and again at her home back in Los Angeles. He'd already crossed the line, but at the time, Steffy put him in his place and made it clear that it wouldn't be tolerated.
However, just when Steffy made the rules, Liam changed the game when he caught Dr. Finn (Tanner Novaln) in a precarious position. After spending months trying to put Finn's birth mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) in prison to end her reign of terror, she was released on a technicality. Once Sheila was set free by the judge, Finn shared an unexpected moment of tenderness and an embrace with her that Liam was all too willing to record to show Steffy.
Amid the emotional chaos of this moment, Finn took Liam and Steffy's daughter, Kelly to the beach, but tragedy almost struck. With his back turned away, she almost drowned, but Sheila appeared out of nowhere to pull her from the water. After learning of this, Steffy realized she couldn't trust Finn anymore and removed herself and the kids from their home. This caused Finn to confront Liam in his office, calling him a "little puke," which was hilarious and long overdue.
Finn calling Liam a 'little puke' was a long overdue dose of karma
Dr. Finn is making some major missteps by associating with Sheila Carter, but that doesn't mean it wasn't satisfying to see him drag Liam. It's about time someone puts Liam in his place and makes him realize that he doesn't have carte blanche of Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester's lives. Take away Sheila's situation entirely, and it doesn't change anything. Liam has a history of interjecting himself into the lives of these women to fulfill his own twisted needs.
Liam ended things with Hope and immediately swept in to try and reclaim Steffy. Liam was looking for a reason to cause a problem, and it was the single greatest moment of the year to hear Finn call him a "little puke." That line has tremendous replay value because for once, Liam is being talked to in a way he deserves. He doesn't possess some sort of ultimate power of Steffy and Hope, and Finn is unafraid to explain that to him. Liam has a habit of talking his way out of things, but not this time. "Little puke" represents how the vast majority feel about Liam, and hearing it spoken into words by another character is growth for a show that's often stagnant.
Not only that, but Finn's delivery of the line is so comical because of its bluntness. It's the type of quote that is GIF-worthy to use to anyone causing annoyance in life.