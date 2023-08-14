The Stunning Transformation Of Casey DeSantis

Since his nomination to Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis has become one of the most controversial politicians in the U.S. His supporters see him as a champion for parental rights and conservative values. But he's also faced backlash for his socially conservative views, such as his opposition to critical race theory and his support of the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which its opponents often refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents. Now, the controversial governor is a presidential candidate, set to run against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. And his wife, Casey DeSantis, is sure to be by his side the whole way,

Whether you love or hate Governor DeSantis, you likely have the same view of his wife, who is a huge supporter of his political career and seems to be in lockstep with all of his talking points. Casey DeSantis has made a name for herself as the first lady of Florida and a fierce promoter of her husband's campaign. While she certainly prioritizes her family, there is still more to Casey DeSantis than her husband. Before becoming Florida's first lady, she had a successful career and was an impressive athlete. She's gone through many phases in her life and overcame surprising challenges to get where she is today.