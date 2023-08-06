A Complete Timeline Of Ron And Casey DeSantis' Relationship

With the 2024 presidential election looming, things are starting to heat up in the world of politics. It appears it'll be a showdown between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump once again, but there's a wildcard this time — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. There's widespread speculation that Ron has a real chance of winning the Republican presidential nomination, which means the 2024 election might well see DeSantis facing off against Biden.

Ron and Trump used to be buddies, but lately, it's clear that their relationship has soured. Ron is trying to recruit Trump's supporters, and the Financial Times even went as far as to call him "Donald Trump with brains." Whether that will be a good thing remains to be seen. Political strategist Myra Adams told BBC that Ron "doesn't have an easy-going personality," but that's something his wife, Casey DeSantis, seems to be able to handle just fine. The couple has been married since 2009, and Casey has been a steady presence throughout her husband's political career.

Before she was Florida's First Lady, Casey was a TV reporter, and many cite her early career experience as one of the reasons Ron's political career thrived. "She knows how the media works. She knows how to capitalize on things. And she has done an excellent job so far of guiding him on these kinds of ways to get national attention," political analyst Jim Clark told Click Orlando. Intrigued? Read on for a complete timeline of the couple's relationship.