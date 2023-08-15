My 600-Lb Life Stars Who Lost The Most Weight

When she first appeared on Season 9 of "My 600-lb Life," Samantha Mason was an 811-pound fetish model, and has said she had previously been 950 pounds. Her food addiction began in grade school after her parents divorced. She later dropped out of school at the age of 17 and had her daughter.

Her job entailed filming herself eating and uploading her videos to a fetish website, which was dedicated to those interested in large women. As good as it might've been for her bank account, she had significant concerns about her overall health. As she explained on the show, "There's no question that this job has been unhealthy for me, because I found the perfect community to reinforce my worst habits." She eventually reached out for help out of fear that she was at risk of losing her life.

In October 2020, Mason shared an update of her weight loss journey on TikTok, stating she had major abdominal surgery to remove dead tissue and had lost a total of 320 pounds over a span of several months. Then in June 2023, she shared another medical update on TikTok, stating that she was hospitalized for a skin infection and her doctor had told her she needed to lose more weight. In the video, Mason said, "I've had a gastric sleeve and I've lost about 650 pounds." Today, she still struggles with her mental health and comments online about her weight.

