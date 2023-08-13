What We Know About Bill Clinton's Brother, Roger

Roger Clinton Jr. was born in 1956 to Roger Clinton Sr. and Virginia Kelley Clinton. A tragic detail from the Clintons' childhood is that Roger Sr. would often get into altercations, fueled by his alcohol addiction, with his wife and stepson, Bill. Despite growing up in a chaotic household, both boys would go on to chase their dreams and eventually reach success. Bill was elected governor of Arkansas and, of course, would go on to become the President of the United States. Roger chose a different lifestyle. He got his start in music with a band called "Dealer's Choice" and pursued an acting career. He made appearances in a number of successful films including "Fred Claus" and "Spy Hard" (via IMDb).

The world of fame and rock 'n' roll proved to be a difficult road for the younger Clinton to navigate. The success mixed with the pressure of being the younger sibling to a famed politician ultimately led Roger into trying marijuana and cocaine. He found himself hooked. "It doesn't have to be a big push," Roger said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "You just try it one time and the addiction takes over if you allow it to. The temptations were there and I gave in to them."

