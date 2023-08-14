TLC Shows You Forgot Existed

These days, TLC is home to a jaw-dropping array of reality television fare, ranging from "1000-Lb Sisters" to "90 Day Fiancé" and its seemingly endless stream of spinoffs. Given the current programming lineup, it's easy to forget that the origins of TLC were far more high-minded, originally springing from a NASA-linked government initiative dubbed the Appalachian Education Satellite Project. The result was the launch of The Learning Channel (TLC) in 1972, initially under the auspices of the Appalachian Community Service Network (ACSN). In 1991, the cable network was purchased by Discovery Communications, branded as an educational broadcaster.

Over the course of the 1990s, The Learning Channel evolved away from its educational roots and morphed into the TLC that viewers know today, thanks to such high-profile hits as "Extreme Couponing," "Trading Spaces," and "What Not to Wear." During the ensuing decades, TLC continued to evolve, exploring various niches such as unique and unusual families (a category that ran the gamut from "19 Kids and Counting" to "Sister Wives" to "Little People, Big World") and the so-called "celebreality" genre — at one point TLC even attempted to claim some space in the late-night sphere with the launch of a short-lived talk show.

There have been so many shows that have aired on the network over the years that it's easy for many of them to slip anyone's memory.