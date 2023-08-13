The Young And The Restless Relationship Timeline: Sally And Adam

Adam Newman and Sally Spectra schemed together to get Victoria Newman out of Newman Enterprises, and it worked. Adam took over the company and made Sally CEO of Newman Media. However, Victoria found a way to return, leaving Adam without a job. In a move that left fans seeing red, Adam broke up with Sally so Victoria's anger with him would not affect her job. Despite their feelings, Adam insisted he and Sally stay away from each other. He regretted his choice after Sally started dating his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and even proposed after seeing them together. Sally and Adam slept together one more time to see if their relationship could be saved, but sadly it couldn't. Sally ultimately chose Nick but soon discovered she was carrying Adam's child.

Sally continued to date Nick even though Adam supported her through the pregnancy, but this, too, would cause more trouble for their relationship. After Sally was rushed to the hospital with complications, she became unconscious, leaving Adam to decide whether to save her or their baby. He chose to save Sally's life, and she woke to find that her baby had died. Angry and heartbroken, Sally blamed Adam for his decision, causing a bigger rift in their relationship. Some fans hope this grief will pull them back together, but others believe that too much has happened between Sally and Adam and that they should move on with their lives separately.