Who Is Claim To Fame's Gabriel?

ABC's "Claim to Fame" kicked off its second season on June 26, 2023, with twelve new contestants each harboring a secret familial tie to a celebrity. Each player is tasked with identifying the unique claims to fame of their housemates while simultaneously keeping their own famous connection a mystery.

Though a few celebrity relatives were figured out pretty early on by the "Claim to Fame" contestants, such as Carly Reeves' infamous tie to Tom Hanks or Hugo Wentzel's connection to former president Jimmy Carter, some secrets are proving to be more elusive than others. While Gabriel didn't initially appear to be the strongest player, the charismatic leader has really proved to be one of the more challenging puzzles for his fellow housemates.

Not only has he forged housemate alliances and consistently won episode challenges, but he's also effectively kept his fellow contestants in the dark about his celebrity relative. Fellow contestants are convinced that he's related to a famous football player, but at-home viewers know from Gabriel's confessionals that he isn't tied to an athlete. With this in mind, who is Gabriel from "Claim to Fame" related to?