Inside Kate Middleton's Relationship With Her Brother, James

Princess Catherine is set to be the future queen consort of England, and many think that she will do a fine job when the time comes. When Catherine was a young girl, her wildest dreams likely didn't come close to the life she now lives. After all, she grew up just like any other kid, with normal non-royal parents and siblings. But her ascend to royalty and fame has not only had a significant impact on her own life but on the lives of her family as well. While it appears that Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, has handled the fame that befell her because of her sister just fine, Catherine's younger brother, James Middleton, hasn't had it very easy.

In her book, "Kate: The Future Queen," Katie Nicholl reveals that the Middletons are a very close family. Catherine and her siblings all attended St. Andrews, and James joined his two sisters for some after-school activities, attending drama camp and having fun on stage at school plays. Their lives were pretty ordinary — until Catherine started dating Prince William, that is. Suddenly, James and Pippa were making regular visits to Balmoral, and the media soon took an interest in their lives. Of course, Catherine had no control over this, and ever since, James and Pippa's lives have been placed under a magnifying glass.

Perhaps it's because they were so close growing up, but the media hasn't managed to drive a rift between Catherine and her brother. If anything, they are closer than ever.