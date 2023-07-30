What Kate Middleton's Relationship With Her Brother James Is Like

When Kate Middleton started dating Prince William, in 2001, she was given the royal family-approved nickname "Kate Middle Class" by the British press, with some sources reporting that she and her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, came from a long line of coal miners. In reality, the Middletons are actually from an upper-crust background (the tabloids have a habit of exaggerating certain things). Kate's father, Michael Francis Middleton, is distantly related to the British aristocracy and the Lupton political dynasty.

Her mother, Carole Middleton, has royal lineage (although part of her family did have a background in mining). Kate, Pippa, and their younger brother all went to top-tier schools including St. Andrews, which was where Kate eventually met Prince William. Although the Princess of Wales and James operate in different worlds now, they still enjoy a close relationship. James even thanked his sister (and Prince William) for helping him through his struggles with depression.

"I think what's fantastic is that they're in a position where they are talking about their own mental health," James proudly told "Good Morning Britain," referencing his sister's work in mental health advocacy (via People). Although he struggled with his own diagnosis, the Prince and Princess of Wales opened doors for him. In fact, James said, "It gave me the confidence to sort of speak out. I have more to thank for them and the sort of focus they've put towards it."