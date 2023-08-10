We Need To Talk About Luke And Laura's Firings From Below Deck Down Under

This article contains references to sexual assault.

The fun of reality shows is watching how non-professionals interact and react when placed in unexpected circumstances. At their best, you get teamwork and triumph, as we've often seen on "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race." At worst, you get medical crises, tensions between friends, and even inappropriate conduct. Shockingly, August 2023 has already seen more than its share of the latter. "Big Brother," now in its 25th season, had to give the boot to cast member Luke Valentine after a sharp-eyed viewer caught him casually using a racial slur in the live feed (Variety notes that this isn't the first time a "BB" housemate has gotten in trouble for offensive language).

But that judgment lapse seems like child's play compared to what went on during the latest episodes of "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2. The Bravo reality series follows the lives of a luxury yacht crew as they sail around Australia. Already, fans were anticipating some unexpected twists (deckhand Adam Kodra can't swim and gets seasick, for instance) and some major flirting.

But things stopped being fun when bosun Luke Jones and steward Laura Bileskalne stepped way over the line. Captain Jason Chambers took a zero-tolerance approach and fired both of them. The move left viewers shocked and impressed, but it also brought to light the very real issue of sexual harassment. It may seem as though a reality series is a hedonistic free-for-all, but the cast members are human beings with the right to set and keep personal boundaries.