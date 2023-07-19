Meet The Cast Of Below Deck Down Under Season 2

"Below Deck Down Under" premiered the first episode of Season 2 on July 17, 2023, and the season features two familiar faces and a crop of newbies to mix things up. This season's ship is the Northern Sun, a boat from the '70s that has been repurposed into a yacht. At the helm of the ship is Captain Jason Chambers, back for another season. Drama is definitely in store — in the trailer for Season 2, viewers see Captain Jason firing an unknown member of the crew. You'll have to keep watching every week to find out just who is getting sent home and why.

A fan favorite came back to the universe of "Below Deck" for "Below Deck Down Under" — Aesha Scott, who originally worked as third and second stewardess (or stew) on "Below Deck Mediterranean." She was updated to chief stew for her move to the Australian-based spinoff's first season and will continue this position for "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2. In the premiere episode, Scott made it clear that she is going to take charge of her team of stews, and she made good on her promise when she called out bad behavior on the mystery crewmate that Captain Jason fired.