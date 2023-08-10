Suri Cruise Nails The Cool-Girl Athleisure Trend In Latest Photographed Outing

Suri Cruise stepped out in New York City in August 2023 with a pal and the paparazzi weren't far behind. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes was seen carrying a water bottle and her cell phone in one hand and had a yellow bag hanging off her shoulder as she walked down a bustling sidewalk. The teen showed off her toned legs in a pair of black biker shorts by Under Armour and exposed her midriff in a black tank that was slightly rolled up in the front, nailing the casual athleisure look.

With her hair up in a ponytail and flushed cheeks, Suri looks like had just hit the gym — which just happens to be one of her hobbies. In fact, it's something that Suri has done alongside her famous mom. Back in 2019, for example, Hollywood Life shared photos of the mother-daughter duo heading into a yoga studio. That same year, Holmes told Shape that she and her daughter sometimes workout together. "It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap. But I don't force her to work out with me because I know that's lame," Holmes said. On Suri's recent outing, however, she wasn't with her mom but was still photographed despite doing her best to blend in with the Big Apple crowd. Of course, there's a reason that she attracts media attention.