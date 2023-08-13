Why RFK Jr's Son Connor Was Arrested

While the Kennedy family's political prominence began decades ago, they still manage to make headlines even today. People are still interested in knowing more about Jackie and John F. Kennedy's marriage, and new details seem to pop up regularly. Even the next generation of the Kennedy family has gained cultural relevance. In 2021, JFK's nephew Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got kicked off Instagram because he used the platform to spread vaccine misinformation. He also made headlines when he announced his intention to run for president in 2024, which JFK's grandson John Schlossberg dubbed "an embarrassment."

Although RFK Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines wasn't initially supportive of his ideologies, she's standing right behind him through the presidential run. Interestingly, out of his six children, only three attended the announcement event. His son, Conor Kennedy, was absent from the event and hasn't publicly commented on the campaign. And although Conor comes from the young Kennedy generation, he's already lived a pretty wild life.

In 2013, when Conor was 18, he was arrested with his father and approximately 40 others for civil disobedience because they participated in a peaceful protest outside the White House. The protestors gathered outside the building to speak out against the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline due to its environmental impact. All protestors were reportedly released on a $100 bail, per The Washington Post. However, that wasn't Conor's last run-in with the law.