Emilia Clarke Is Stunning Without Makeup

Emilia Clarke, a.k.a. Daenerys Targaryen from HBO's award-winning series, "Game Of Thrones," is a British actor that grew up in the theatre scene because her father was a theatrical sound engineer. Whether it was her own ambitions or the environment in which she was raised, Clarke started acting by age 3. Now, she's a Hollywood star.

But, she proves different from the typical Hollywood star and fans have enjoyed watching the stunning transformation of Clarke. Clarke told Stylist about how her relationship with beauty changed after she had brain surgery. Unaware that she had a stroke, Clarke as a result suffered a ruptured aneurysm which took two surgeries to repair. Following the second surgery, Clarke admitted to Stylist that some days it was hard to look in the mirror, "I felt so deeply unattractive. What I can see now is that I could see the pain behind my eyes. And no amount of anything can cover that."

This experience taught Clarke that beauty comes from within: "Beauty is laughter. It's being inspired. If you look emaciated and tired and full of self-loathing you do not look beautiful, no matter how perfect your hair and make-up is." This may be why Clarke is the queen of no-make-up selfies and practices 'no makeup' makeup, as her mother taught her.