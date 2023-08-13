How Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Feel About Being A General Hospital Power Couple
The romance between Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has certainly been put to the test on "General Hospital." Spencer initially lied about his identity when he first met Trina, and she eventually had to overcome almost being sent to prison for a crime she was framed for. The couple's road to their first kiss was a long one, keeping fans filled with anticipation because their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. After helping to save the world from total annihilation, they were propelled into the stratosphere by the fans who perceived them as a power couple. In an interview with People, Chavez explained that their relationship works because Trina gives him a sense of family and makes him happy. Ali stated that because the two actors have spent time together outside the confines of the studio, they've developed a strong connection, with the analysis, "Our dynamic is really special because we understand each other on a very deep level."
She further elucidated their power couple status by saying, "Every time Spencer and Trina come together, it's magnetic and powerful. You feel the tension and it's thick." She explained that as both characters strive to be happy, their willingness to work together through any problem illustrates their strong bond and they can't be separated, with Chavez agreeing, "That's what makes them the super-couple." The slow burn of their relationship also serves to make their romance more authentic.
Fans knew Sprina would be a super couple
Shortly after their first kiss, Spencer and Trina were thrust into an adventure that harkened back to 1981's "General Hospital" story of how Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) saved the planet from megalomaniac Mikkos Cassadine (John Colicos), who threatened to freeze the world if the nations didn't acquiesce to his demands. This time around, it was Mikkos' brother and Spencer's uncle, Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), who didn't want to control the world but rather kill most of humanity in a misguided attempt to "save" the planet. He kidnapped Spencer while Trina stowed away on his ship, and that's where the parallels to the antecedent couple began.
Prior to that adventure, in November 2022, Trina and Spencer had already been considered a super couple by fans, as evidenced by a video posted on Twitter in which fans hired a plane to fly a banner that read, "Nicholas and Tabyana we [love] you. #Fall4Sprina." Shortly afterward, a response video with Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali was tweeted, with the actors being blown away by the fan gesture. Chavez said, "Thank you so much, we are so, so grateful, and so glad we could be a part of this pairing." Ali continued the thought stating, "Thank you for seeing something in us. We appreciate it."
Spencer and Trina are twin flames
Nicholas Chavez further explained to People that the love between Spencer and Trina is, "Tough love when it needs to be, but it's also balance, safety, and freedom of expression. It's truth. It's all those things and there's no other place Spencer has that." Tabyana Ali added, "I think they're actually twin flames," and felt that in order for them to be together, they'll have to traverse a turbulent path before finding true happiness and peace. Ali was amazed at the comparison to Luke and Laura, explaining that because the iconic couple has been synonymous with the show for decades, it was shocking to learn that fans tuned in because of her and Chavez. Since Laura is Spencer's grandmother, Spencer and Trina's similarities are innate.
Being part of the rich history of "General Hospital" has transmogrified both Ali and Chavez's lives. "'General Hospital' makes me want to work harder and be a better person," Ali told People, while Chavez remarked, "If I'm not the luckiest guy in the world, I've got to be damned close." Both actors noted that the real-life chemistry between them is key to the success of the characters, with Ali explaining that they also have a connection beyond the show.
With only a few years under their belt, Spencer and Trina still have a long way to go before achieving Luke and Laura's status.