How Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Feel About Being A General Hospital Power Couple

The romance between Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has certainly been put to the test on "General Hospital." Spencer initially lied about his identity when he first met Trina, and she eventually had to overcome almost being sent to prison for a crime she was framed for. The couple's road to their first kiss was a long one, keeping fans filled with anticipation because their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. After helping to save the world from total annihilation, they were propelled into the stratosphere by the fans who perceived them as a power couple. In an interview with People, Chavez explained that their relationship works because Trina gives him a sense of family and makes him happy. Ali stated that because the two actors have spent time together outside the confines of the studio, they've developed a strong connection, with the analysis, "Our dynamic is really special because we understand each other on a very deep level."

She further elucidated their power couple status by saying, "Every time Spencer and Trina come together, it's magnetic and powerful. You feel the tension and it's thick." She explained that as both characters strive to be happy, their willingness to work together through any problem illustrates their strong bond and they can't be separated, with Chavez agreeing, "That's what makes them the super-couple." The slow burn of their relationship also serves to make their romance more authentic.