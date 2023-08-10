The Complete Evolution Of Dylan Mulvaney

As Millennials and older Gen-Zedders know all too well, there once was a time when trans representation in the media was nearly non-existent. If trans people did appear on TV, they were almost always portrayed by cis actors or reduced to the butt of the joke (see: Kathleen Turner on "Friends"). But in recent years strides have been made to rectify these ills, with greater trans representation in the media thanks to actors such as Hunter Schafer and Elliot Page appearing in high-profile productions. And one individual who has proven herself as a trans trailblazer for the TikTok generation is Dylan Mulvaney.

The Broadway star turned social media celeb has received praise for being instrumental in mainstream transgender visibility, her videos imbued with trans joy. Though much loved for her infectiously positive online persona, it was no easy feat to get to the enviable position she now finds herself in.

Throughout the years, Mulvaney has struggled with family woes, career disappointments, and transphobic bigotry. But she's fighting back against this toxicity with a beaming smile on her face. "Hold on to any piece of joy that you have in your life right now, because there's a lot of people trying to take that from us and they're being really, really loud," she told Gay Times. "And we need to be equally loud and proud and accepting, especially our allies out there." She's living her best life and we're living for the complete evolution of Dylan Mulvaney.