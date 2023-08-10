These Below Deck Couples Hooked Up Off The Air

If there's one thing reality TV producers know how to do, it's stir up romance. "Below Deck" has been on our screens since 2013, and it's been so successful with the audience that there are now several spin-offs, from "Below Deck Mediterranean" to "Below Deck Down Under." Regardless of what type of yacht it is and what beautiful blue waters it's sailing in, viewers are always guaranteed one thing: A good, old-fashioned boatmance. When you put a bevy of young yachties together for a season on-screen in such close quarters, it's only natural that feelings get a little complicated ... but what about off-screen?

It may be reality TV, but these stars really do work in the same industry, which means it's more likely for them to cross paths once filming has ended. Plus, if there's a connection that wasn't explored while the show was being made, then there's a good chance that might happen when the cameras switch off. After all, feelings don't just disappear once the crew disembarks!

Fans might be surprised to know that many "Below Deck" cast members have sealed the deal, from stars that worked together to those employed on totally different boats at different times. The Bravo world is a small one — and it's even smaller at sea! Let's find out what happened between crew members after cameras stopped rolling, and why one hookup changed the way the show was made for good.