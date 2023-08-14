Jenna Bush Hager Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Sasha And Malia Obama

It is not easy being the child of an American president. Given that a president's entire family gets thrown into the spotlight, missteps from any member can reflect onto the family as a whole. Even children of those holding other federal government positions are not spared, such as Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia.

Helping a parent keep a favorable public image is a heavy burden to bear at any age. However, some members of America's first family have been quite young. President Grover Cleveland even had two of his children born during his presidency. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush were in college when their father President George W. Bush was inaugurated as president in 2001. Malia and Sasha Obama were 10 and seven respectively when their father President Barack Obama became president eight years after Bush.

While being in the public eye is stressful, living in a mansion sounds like fun for young children. Bush Hager enjoyed showing the Obama girls around and has had a soft spot for them both ever since.