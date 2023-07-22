The Post-White House Advice The Bush Twins Gave To Sasha And Malia Obama

Life after spending eight years living at the most visited residence in the United States sounds like a daunting adjustment. When former President Obama's term ended, Malia Obama was nearing college and Sasha Obama was still in high school. Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush penned a letter to the Obama girls for TIME and addressed the life experiences that few others have at such young ages. "Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change," the Bush twins wrote.

Hager and Bush, who were in college during their father's time as president, gave some advice on this part of life in their letter for TIME as well. "Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did. And you won't have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are," the twins shared.

Hager and Bush made their share of mistakes, including the widely publicized instance of underage drinking for which the sisters were charged in 2001. ABC News reported at the time that they and some friends tried to buy alcohol at a restaurant in Texas, but were only 19 years old. "Make mistakes—you are allowed to. Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you, and will fiercely protect you," they added.