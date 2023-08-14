Who Is Ben Shapiro's Wife, Mor?

Ben Shapiro's wife, Mor, was smitten the first time she laid eyes on him in "dad jeans" way back in 2007, per The Daily Wire. She was still in college at the time — he was a recent grad. By all accounts, it's an example of a slight age-gap relationship gone right. In July 2008, Ben Shapiro posted about his wedding. "I got married last week ... I am 24 years old. My wife is 20," he wrote on his personal blog, adding, "Together we plan, with the help of God, on having healthy, happy, freedom-loving children who will grow up with the security provided by the armed guard.

Since they tied the knot in Acre, Israel 15 years ago, Ben Shapiro has become a famous debater, battling it out against everyone from Bill Maher, also known for his controversial comments, to college students around the country. He's also welcomed four "freedom-loving" children into the world with Mor. Their most recent baby, a boy, is "very squishy," according to the talk show host. "My wife is an amazing human being and an amazing wife, amazing woman," Shapiro proudly shared on an episode of his talk show, adding that they're "repopulating the earth with baby Shapiros ..." When Mor isn't busy raising four kids, she's working long hours as a doctor and spending time with her husband in their historic Hollywood home.