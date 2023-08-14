All Of Victor Kiriakis' Wives On Days Of Our Lives

Whether fans love him or hate him, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is one of the most notorious villains in "Days of Our Lives" history. From heading up a drug and prostitution ring to switching Sarah Horton's (Linsey Godfrey) and Kristen Dimera's (Stacy Haiduk) babies, Victor caused trouble from his debut on the soap in 1985. Among his many misdeeds, Victor also had many affairs and marriages during his time in Salem.

Victor has been married six times to five different women, each more dramatic than the last. Between having weddings in order to avoid a life-or-death crisis and having his wife entomb his love in a sarcophagus, Victor has had quite a complicated love life. Despite his dirty misdeeds, Victor has shown all of the other villains of Salem, like Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), that anyone can find love — even if they have to marry a couple of times to do it.