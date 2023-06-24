Days Of Our Lives' 5 Best Villains Of All Time

When it comes to creating a villain, "Days of Our Lives" knows what it's doing. The long-running soap opera has given fans some of the most devious bad guys in daytime television history, and the list of villains is nearly endless where the fictional town of Salem is concerned. Over the years, there have been many shady characters who have caused chaos. Memorable Salemites such as Deimos Kiriakis, Orpheus, Eve Donovan, Xander Cook, Gabi Hernandez, EJ DiMera, Claire Brady, Andre DiMera, Kate Roberts, Ava Vitali, Dr. Rolf, and many more have all left their marks on the sudser.

Other characters like Clyde Weston have had less time in Salem but left their mark nonetheless. Fans may remember that Clyde is responsible for killing Abigail Deveraux DiMera and ordering a hit on EJ DiMera in the past. Clyde's son, Ben Weston, might now be a respectable family man, but in his early days in Salem, he was responsible for killing characters like Serena Mason and Paige Larson as part of his reign of terror as The Necktie Killer.

Characters like Nicole Walker, Brady Black, Hope Brady, John Black, and Steve Johnson have also had some villainous moments. However, Salem's most devilish villains have caused chaos and destruction to many for decades.